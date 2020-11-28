SCANLAN, Paul Edward It is with heavy hearts, the family announces the passing of Paul, at age 69. Born October 4, 1951, and raised in Toronto, Paul was always a good family man. He grew up surrounded by brothers, sisters and cousins, aunts and uncles, friends and neighbours. His approach to life was one of self determination and lightheartedness. Always the jokester, he was forever the centre of the laughter at social and family gatherings. His humour was offbeat and infectious, his personality endearing. Steadfast in his principles, he carved his own path through life and remained true to himself in the process. Paul never let his family man principles fall to the wayside, and he took pleasure in watching his own family grow, sharing stories of his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren at any chance he could get. His bout with cancer brought out his warrior spirit and his ultimate acceptance of his illness was full of stoicism and courage. Paul will be remembered by many, including son Thomas (Jennifer), grandchildren Scarlett and Baxter; brothers Michael (Alison), Geoff, Bob (Marie), sister Suzanne; nieces Kristy and Jenna (Andy); nephews John, Shane, Jason; great-nephews Ben, Jack and John, as well as his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Paul was predeceased by his wife Ruth Baxter, his parents Edward and Gertrude (Mahon) and sister Caroline. Many thanks to the entire health team at Bridgepoint for their compassionate and comforting care during Paul's final days. Goodbye for now, Paul – "Move on Down the Road" with love. A celebration of life service will be announced in the future.



