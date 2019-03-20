ARENS, PAUL ENGLEBERT 1939 - 2019 Paul entered into rest on March 16, 2019. Loving partner to Sheila, step-father to Suzanne, grandparent to Blaise, Dylan, Paisley, Hunter and Mavis. Paul will be dearly missed. A private graveside service will be held. Thanks to the Credit Valley Hospital. When evening falls so hard, I will comfort you I'll take your part, When darkness comes And pain is all around, Like a bridge over troubled water I will lay me down
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2019