BIERGARD, PAUL ERIC (BJERREGAARD) It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Eric, who died peacefully in his 91st year, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Survived by his loving wife of 65 years Joan (nee MacDonald), predeceased by his four sisters Vienna, Pat, Helen and Ann, loving father of Ken (Patti) and Leanne (Tom) and proud Grandpa to Samantha, Michael, Kimiye and Adam. Eric had a life well lived, devoted to family and friends, loved by many and will be missed by all. Visitation and Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at York Funeral Center, 160 Beecroft Rd., North York M2N 5Z5. https://mountpleasantgroup.permavita.com/site/PaulEricBiergardBjerregaard.html As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Cancer Research Society would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019