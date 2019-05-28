FARNHAM, PAUL Born December 13, 1942 in Guernsey, United Kingdom. Suddenly and unexpectedly passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at his place of residence. Dear friend to Janice, the late Howard Bolender and The Bolender family. Will be sadly missed by his very many friends along with cat Scooter, leaves behind daughter Belinda, grandchildren Hannah, Gemma and Michael, great-grandchildren Carter and Lily Rose. Cremation has taken place on May 22, 2019. Paul "Pop" lived in the Stouffville area for many many years and travelled all over for car shows. An avid and passionate car guy, certified auto body mechanic, smart, helpful and hard working. His pride of joy, a 1983 Chrysler Imperial that he lovingly spent many hours restoring.

