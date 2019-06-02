Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Finbar "Barry" BUTTS. View Sign Service Information Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel 2058 Kipling Ave Etobicoke , ON M9W4J9 (416)-745-7555 Obituary

BUTTS, Paul Finbar "Barry" It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Paul Finbar "Barry" Butts on Wednesday, May 30, 2019, peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital. Loving husband of Laverne Butts. Predeceased by his dearly departed wife Andrea. Devoted and cherished father of Cathy Ishmael and her husband Emir, Berns Bedard and her partner Dalibor, Debbie Read and her late husband Steve. Adored grandfather of Christian, Danika and Kaia. Cherished brother of Dolores, Jack, and dearly departed siblings Dick, Lyndon and Patsy. Predeceased by his mother Mae. Adored by his in-laws Ronald and Latelle Cabrijan and Gloria Rojas. Loved by his many nieces and nephews and extended family throughout Canada, Trinidad & Tobago and the USA. Born in Trinidad on June 22, 1941, Barry was a deeply spiritual man who held an exceptionally high moral standard for himself and his family, and was a genuine role model for everyone to look up to. All who met him came to know his kind, generous, humorous nature. As a young man he attended the seminary at Mount St. Benedict with the intent of becoming a priest when he met and fell in love with a beautiful young woman named Andrea Cabrijan. They married in 1963 and in 1967 bravely uprooted their young family to emigrate to Canada where they lived for many happy and successful years. After returning home to Trinidad in 1977 his entrepreneurial spirit kicked in and he started several successful businesses with Andrea including Home Maid Enterprises and Woodtec Inc. This spirit lives on in his three daughters who all have their own successful businesses today. He returned to Canada in 1986 where he worked for the Reena Foundation as an accountant and retired in 2006. He was an active member of his church, Saint John of The Cross in Mississauga where he sang with his wife Laverne in the choir and was a member of The Knights of Columbus. A beloved member of the community, all who met Barry were charmed by his grace, sense of humour, love of life and his generous spirit. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave. (north of Rexdale Blvd.) on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John of the Cross Church, 6890 Glen Erin Dr., Mississauga, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences at



