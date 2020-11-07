1/1
PAUL FRANCIS HOGAN
HOGAN, PAUL FRANCIS Passed away suddenly on October 26, 2020. Loving husband of April (nee Saunders). Predeceased by his parents Frank (May 2002) and Marguerite (December 2019). Dear brother of Debbie McMullen (Dennis), proud uncle of David (Brittany) McMullen and Lyndsay (Curtis) Johnson. Devoted great-uncle to Everly and Blythe Johnson and Beckett McMullen. Adored brother-in-law to Robert (Cathy) Saunders of Aurora, sister-in-law Marilyn Sharpe of Alberta, and Rodger (Caroline) Saunders of Newmarket. Paul will be dearly remembered by many cousins, aunts, uncles and extended family. A private graveside service will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery in Smiths Falls. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, (905-721-1234). Donations may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada. Online condolences can be made at oshawafuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
