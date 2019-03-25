NIX, PAUL FRANCIS Passed away with family by his side on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland, at the age of 72. Loving husband of Sharon Nix. Dear father of Shelley, Michael and Jonathan, cherished Grandpa of Evan, Riley and Wyatt. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Carson Funeral Homes – JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland, (705) 526-6551. Memorial donations to We Are The Villagers would be appreciated by the family, if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 25, 2019