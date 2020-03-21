|
|
HANCOCK, PAUL FREDERICK Passed away in the early morning on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in his 72nd year after a 22-month long fight with cancer. Loving husband of 48 years to Valerie (nee Maniscole), and devoted father to Ainslie. He will be dearly missed by his extended family, his friends – all of which were considered family, and those who worked with him on the numerous boards and committees he participated in. Paul had the largest heart, a story for every situation, and always made sure your glass was full. His passion for wine, food, and travel was always apparent, all of which you got to experience when you joined him and family at his beloved home in Florida. Since moving to Niagara-on-the-lake, Paul was an active part of his community donating his time and passion towards the Voices of Freedom Park, The Shaw Guild, and the RiverBrink Art Museum. An active member at both St. George's and Cherry Hill golf clubs, Paul could always be found out on the course, or at the 19th hole sharing stories with those who would listen. For those that played with him, his swing was unforgettable, typically followed by the proclamation "That'll play". Thank you to the staff at the St. Catharines Hospital and the Walker Family Cancer Centre for their care and concern during Paul's final days. A celebration of Paul will be held at a later date once the sun is shining and we can all gather together to remember him and his extraordinary life in a way that he would want it to be celebrated. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Paul's memory to the Walker Family Cancer Centre or the Niagara Historical Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home, Niagara on the Lake. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020