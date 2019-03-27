FREDIANI, Paul Passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 94 on March 25, 2019. Paul was predeceased by his wife Frances (Bondi), lovingly remembered by his children Paul Jr. (Debbie) and Marina Zadel (Lawrence), 5 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He leaves behind his sister Clara Kolbec and was predeceased by his brother Tavy Frediani. He will sadly be missed by many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will take place at Ward Funeral Home at 4671 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1S6 on Thursday, March 28th from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place at the Ward Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel on Friday, March 29th at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Bethell Hospice Foundation of Caledon. Please visit the book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 27, 2019