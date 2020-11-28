FREYER, PAUL "RAYMOND" It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our Dad, Raymond Freyer, at Silverthorn Care Community, Mississauga. Raymond, in his 94th year, beloved husband of the late Mildred (Hanlon). Loving father of Michael (Vicki), Debra (Matt), Susan (Brian), Catherine (Lui), and Betty (Matthew). Sadly missed by his grandchildren Michael, Steven, Kristin, Lisa, Matthew, David, Brian, Sean, Darryl, Haydon, Alex, Jacqueline, Erica and his 13 great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a family Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Patrick's Church, 91 Church Street, Schomberg, followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lloydtown. A Celebration of Raymond's Life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario, 112 Commerce Park Drive, Unit 1, Barrie, ON L4N 8W8 would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham, 905-936-3477. RodAbramsFuneralHome.com