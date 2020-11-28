1/
PAUL "RAYMOND" FREYER
FREYER, PAUL "RAYMOND" It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our Dad, Raymond Freyer, at Silverthorn Care Community, Mississauga. Raymond, in his 94th year, beloved husband of the late Mildred (Hanlon). Loving father of Michael (Vicki), Debra (Matt), Susan (Brian), Catherine (Lui), and Betty (Matthew). Sadly missed by his grandchildren Michael, Steven, Kristin, Lisa, Matthew, David, Brian, Sean, Darryl, Haydon, Alex, Jacqueline, Erica and his 13 great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a family Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Patrick's Church, 91 Church Street, Schomberg, followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lloydtown. A Celebration of Raymond's Life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario, 112 Commerce Park Drive, Unit 1, Barrie, ON L4N 8W8 would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham, 905-936-3477. RodAbramsFuneralHome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.
1666 Tottenham Road
Tottenham, ON L0G 1W0
(905) 936-3477
Guest Book sponsored by Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.

0 entries
