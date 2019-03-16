Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL GAIN. View Sign

GAIN, PAUL December 14, 1941 - February 26, 2019 Son of Frances Mackey and James Gain; twin brother of Peter and brother of Danny, Anne (Marren); Jerome, Irene (Clarke), Loretta (Jamieson) and Jeannette. Paul passed away at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital after a courageous 5-month recovery from heart surgery and subsequent health issues. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Paul was born in Toronto, lived in East York, Port Sydney and most recently Wasaga Beach. He attended De La Salle, where he was a member of the Drum Corps. His interests were history, current affairs, running including several marathons, curling, golf and gardening. He always had a dog - a rescue dog. Sherman the goofy Golden Retriever pup abandoned on the dock at Port Sydney was his faithful companion for much of his later years. The family is grateful to Dr. Brian Recoski of Stayner for his care and kindness. Donations in Paul's memory may be sent to the Salvation Army or the Food Bank.

