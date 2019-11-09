PAUL GEERING

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL GEERING.
Service Information
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON
M1M 1N5
(416)-267-4656
Obituary

GEERING, PAUL Peacefully at home on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the age of 94. Paul was born in Switzerland and came to Canada in 1955. He was a proud member of the Steamfitters Union and enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and golf. Everyone who met him talked about his love of life and his wonderful smile. He attended St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church in Scarborough. Paul is survived by his daughter Jacqueline and son Andre (spouse Celeste), his grandchildren Michael, Tanya and Paul, his niece Theres, nephew Peter and his family in Switzerland. He was predeceased by his wife of over 50 years Leny (Turrin), his daughter Nicole as well as his second wife Audrey (Clark). Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13th from 12 - 1 p.m. Chapel Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the McDOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 2900 Kingston Rd. (east of St. Clair).
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.