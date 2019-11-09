GEERING, PAUL Peacefully at home on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the age of 94. Paul was born in Switzerland and came to Canada in 1955. He was a proud member of the Steamfitters Union and enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and golf. Everyone who met him talked about his love of life and his wonderful smile. He attended St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church in Scarborough. Paul is survived by his daughter Jacqueline and son Andre (spouse Celeste), his grandchildren Michael, Tanya and Paul, his niece Theres, nephew Peter and his family in Switzerland. He was predeceased by his wife of over 50 years Leny (Turrin), his daughter Nicole as well as his second wife Audrey (Clark). Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13th from 12 - 1 p.m. Chapel Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the McDOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 2900 Kingston Rd. (east of St. Clair).

