GROSS, PAUL On Sunday, June 2, 2019, at North York General Hospital. Beloved son of Marilyn and the late Dr. Benjamin Gross. Dear brother of the late Daniel Gross (Tuyet Hoang), Peter Gross and John Gross (Susan Nash). Loving uncle, great-uncle and loyal companion to his cat Pepper. Paul was a lover of nature, avid fisherman, darts player, passionate Maple Leafs' fan and an entertaining storyteller. He was a skilled handyman. There was nothing he couldn't fix. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Community section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Shiva at 3 Concord Place, Unit #2205, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation, 416-946-6560.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 4, 2019