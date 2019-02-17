Paul GWARTZMAN

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Paul Gwartzman will always have a place in my heart as..."
  • "Just loved everything about Gwartzman and his magical..."
  • "I have been buying art supplies from Mr. G. since the early..."
  • "As a student at the U of T Architecture School in the early..."
  • "I'm so sorry to hear of Mr. Gwartzman's passing. His Art..."
    - Suzanne Dargie

GWARTZMAN, Paul On Thursday, February 14, 2019 at home. Paul Gwartzman, beloved husband of Sorrell. Loving father and father-in-law of Jacklyn and Steven Rosenblat, Mark Gwartzman and Sharon Gancman, and Neil and Karen Gwartzman. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Ruth and the late Jack Goldberg, Marilyn and the late Sam Gwartzman, and the late Dorothy and Milton Davis. Devoted Poppy of Howard, Michelle, Tara, Blair, Brynn, and Brayden. Founder of Gwartzman's Art Supplies. Special thank you to Dr. Franklin Sheps, Dr. Paolo Mazzotta and Team. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva 148 Strathearn Road. Memorial donations may be made to Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care, 416-586-8203.
Funeral Home
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.