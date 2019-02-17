GWARTZMAN, Paul On Thursday, February 14, 2019 at home. Paul Gwartzman, beloved husband of Sorrell. Loving father and father-in-law of Jacklyn and Steven Rosenblat, Mark Gwartzman and Sharon Gancman, and Neil and Karen Gwartzman. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Ruth and the late Jack Goldberg, Marilyn and the late Sam Gwartzman, and the late Dorothy and Milton Davis. Devoted Poppy of Howard, Michelle, Tara, Blair, Brynn, and Brayden. Founder of Gwartzman's Art Supplies. Special thank you to Dr. Franklin Sheps, Dr. Paolo Mazzotta and Team. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva 148 Strathearn Road. Memorial donations may be made to Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care, 416-586-8203.
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 17, 2019