HADDAD, PAUL Paul Haddad passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, peacefully and comfortably, after a brief and unexpected illness. His family would like to thank the caring and dedicated paramedics, doctors, nurses and staff at Toronto Western Hospital for all the care Paul received. He is survived by his loving mother Roslyn, cherished by his brothers, Matthew, Chris and John B, his sister Emma and nephews and nieces, Amy, Thomas, Ryan and Gracie, who will always love their Uncle Paul. He was born in Birmingham, England, May 20, 1963. He was an actor and studied at the National Theatre School of Canada. He was the most wickedly funny and talented man we have ever known. His bravery and love will always be an example to us all. Now he is resting peacefully with our father Parviz. "Good-night sweet Prince; And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.