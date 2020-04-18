PAUL HADDAD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PAUL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HADDAD, PAUL Paul Haddad passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, peacefully and comfortably, after a brief and unexpected illness. His family would like to thank the caring and dedicated paramedics, doctors, nurses and staff at Toronto Western Hospital for all the care Paul received. He is survived by his loving mother Roslyn, cherished by his brothers, Matthew, Chris and John B, his sister Emma and nephews and nieces, Amy, Thomas, Ryan and Gracie, who will always love their Uncle Paul. He was born in Birmingham, England, May 20, 1963. He was an actor and studied at the National Theatre School of Canada. He was the most wickedly funny and talented man we have ever known. His bravery and love will always be an example to us all. Now he is resting peacefully with our father Parviz. "Good-night sweet Prince; And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved