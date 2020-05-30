SHUMKA (born HOOD), PAUL J. It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Paul in his 70th year at home May 17, 2020, due to heart failure. He leaves behind his beloved brother Norm (Catherine), relatives in British Columbia and many friends, which include a countless number of musicians. Paul was a very talented musician, whether it was playing, writing or producing. Music was his passion. Paul had a kind heart, was generous, had a great sense of humour and possessed a wealth of knowledge. He will be sorely missed by all. Cremation has taken place.



