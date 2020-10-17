SAMARILLO, PAUL JOHAN 1948 - 2020 It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce Paul's passing on Sunday October 11, 2020 in his 72nd year after a brief illness. Predeceased by his parents Hendrika (nee Stoevenbeld) and Orlando, Paul will be greatly missed by his beloved children Annette (Matt), Adam (Mary) and Stefan, and his cherished grandchildren Nathan and Maya. Paul was an avid golfer and hockey player. He enjoyed the company of others and was a great friend to many. Paul's family extends their heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses at the Markham-Stouffville Hospital intensive care unit who did everything they could to make Paul comfortable during his time with them. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations in his memory to the Salvation Army, his charity of choice, would be appreciated.



