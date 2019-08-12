GRACE, Paul John January 21, 1956 - August 7, 2019 Passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Son of Edouard Grace and Gerry Grace. He is survived by his siblings, Ian, Trish (Takashi), Ted (Andrea), Moira (Mike), Tony (Jonelle), and Sheila (David), and nieces and nephews Rachel, Jason, Ryuji, Jack, Finn, Evelyn, Michaela, Ryan, and Isabella. Paul was an extraordinary DJ in the 80s and 90s at clubs all over Toronto - his mixes were always captivating and the dance floors ever buzzing! He was a top dance producer/remixer and in 1990 co-founded The Boomtang Boys with Tony Grace, and later joined forces with Rob DeBoer. The three went on to win a Juno and produce some of Canada's brightest musical stars. We will miss Paul deeply and always remember his easy nature and sweet smile. The Grace's would like to thank the staff and residents of Fife House and Cedarvale Terrace for all their kindness. They would also like to extend a special note of deep gratitude to Michael Gallina, who - over the many years of a wonderful friendship with Paul - laughed, shared, and helped him navigate through the chapters of his life with great love and respect. The family will be holding a private family service this week. Please join them in downtown Toronto this September for Paul's memorial. The details of the day will be made available August 26th in this newspaper. All are welcome.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 12, 2019