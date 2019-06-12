Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL JOSEPH ELY. View Sign Service Information Barnes Memorial Funeral Home 5295 Thickson Road North Whitby , ON L1M 1W9 (905)-655-3662 Obituary

ELY, PAUL JOSEPH (Retired Metro Toronto Police Force) Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the age of 72, with family by his side. Dearly loved husband of the late Kathleen Ely (2015). Loving father of Pauline Esdale and her husband Mark of Seagrave and Kevin Ely and his wife Carolyn Watters of Oshawa. Grandfather of Lauren, Nicole and Thomas. Survived by his sister Marie and her husband Tim and brothers Phillip and his wife Joanne, Bernie and his wife Brenda, Mark and his wife Mary Jane and John and his wife Gerri. Predeceased by his brother Joseph (surviving Peggy). Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews and their families. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 91 Ribblesdale Drive, Whitby, on Friday, June 14th at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorial

