VEARY, PAUL JOSEPH Passed away peacefully at home, on October 11, 2020, with family by his side, at the age of 92. Dearly loved husband of Rayburn Veary (nee Coyne) for 62 years. Devoted father to Diane (Andy), Brian (Rosie), Tom, Suzanne (Tim), and Robert. Amazing grandpa and step-grandpa to Paul, Erin, Sarah, Laura, Sean, Elizabeth, Michelle, Rachel, Brett and Evan. Predeceased by his brother (Robert) and daughter-in-law, Carolyn. Fondly remembered by his extended family. Paul was a kind-hearted, generous person who absolutely adored his family and loved to make people laugh. He was an excellent role model for his children and grandchildren. Paul enjoyed his retirement years traveling and spending time at the cottage. The family wishes to thank all of the heath care workers who cared for Paul, especially Ruby, for their compassion during his time of need. A private memorial service will be held by invitation only. Interment will take place at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Paul can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. For further details or to place online condolences, please visit www.pauloconnor.ca
.