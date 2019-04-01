Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Joseph WILSON. View Sign

WILSON, Paul Joseph Passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the age of 81, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Loving husband of Maureen Wilson (Hay) married for 63 years. Loving father to Karen (Rob), Rick (Trish), Theresa (John), Paul Martin (Cheryl), Cindy (Richard), Patricia (Marcel) and Michelle (Steve). Loving Papa to Michael, John Joseph, Natalie, Daniel, Darryl, Shaun, Ryan, Bryan, Brandon, Bradley, Michael Paul, Brenna, Brent, Mitchell, Mikaela and Hannah. Loving Great-Papa to Hailey, Brianna, Brooklyn, Isabelle, Alyssa, Arianna, Evan, Nathan and Chelsea. Dear brother of the late Robert (Rita), Wilfred (Joan), Geraldine (Jack), Conroy (Betty) and Claude. Beloved brother-in-law to Beverly (Bill), Rick (Wendy), Donna (Les) and Gayle (Warren). Paul was a wonderful uncle to many nieces and nephews. Paul was well-known in the sporting goods world for many years. He was the "Discount King!" He was full of life, love and music. He was a wonderful man, who was incredibly giving and touched the lives of many people. Many thanks to Dr. J. Kozak for his wonderful personal care. The Family would also like to thank the wonderful staff at William Osler Hospital in Etobicoke (7th and 9th floor). The amazing care given by Dr. Cheung and the staff on the Palliative Care Unit (9th Floor), will never be forgotten. Visitation will be held on April 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 at Turner and Porter Peel Chapel located at 2180 Hurontario Street, Mississauga, Ontario. Funeral Mass will be held at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church located at 480 Rathburn Road, Etobicoke, Ontario, on Thursday, April 4th at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to William Osler Etobicoke Palliative Care Unit. Online condolences may be made through



2180 Hurontario Street

Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8

