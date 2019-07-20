PAUL KENNETH DAVIS

Obituary

DAVIS, PAUL KENNETH Retired Captain Borough of York Fire Department At Peterborough, on Friday, July 5, 2019. Paul, of Beaverton was the beloved husband of Phyllis (Tanner) Davis. Dear father of Ken (Sheila) of Beaverton, Peter (Michelle) of Ennismore, Joe (Shelley) of Orillia and Shelley (Jamie) Munroe of Cobourg. Grandfather of Andrew, Erin (Joel), Jeff, James, Joseph, Jennie, Hannah, Ben, Sarah and Will. Brother of Guy (Jolene) of St. Thomas and predeceased by Bill, Pat and Keith. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Service at Beacan Presbyterian Church, 413 Simcoe St., Beaverton, on Sunday, August 11, 2019, with visitation from 1:30 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. If so desired memorial donations in memory of Paul, to Beacan Presbyterian Church or the The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at manganfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019
