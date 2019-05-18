MOGENSEN, PAUL KILLENDAHL Paul passed away suddenly at McCowan Retirement Residence, Scarborough, ON, on April 26, 2019, in his 91st year. Born, May 19, 1928 in Olstrup, Denmark. He came to Canada in 1956 from Denmark as a young man. He worked for The T. Eaton Company Ltd., in Toronto, over 30 years until his retirement as a delivery driver. Married to Joyce F. Heil, nee Dodge, in 1976, deceased April 15, 2013. Predeceased by his father, mother and 4 siblings, all of Denmark, also step-sons, Donald Heil – 1977, Larry Heil - 2011. He will be sadly missed by his step-children, Robert, wife Jeanette (Wilson), St. Thomas, Douglas, wife Bonita (Gilos), Leamington, Shirley (Heil) Johnson, Leamington, Ontario; nieces and nephew in Denmark. A special thanks to his living attorney for personal care, Shu Yuan Huynh, of Toronto. Cremation took place at Highland Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel. No visitation. Interment at a later date at SUNSET MINDEPARK (Ontario), RR 2, Puslinch, Ontario. Special thanks to Highland Funeral Home for the arrangements.

