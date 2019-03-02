PAUL LAMBERT

LAMBERT, PAUL Peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario at the age of 83. Survived by his caring wife Cathy; his daughter Christine (Will); his son David (Robyn); and his brother Michael (Lorissa). Predeceased by his twin brother Peter (1999). Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Rd. (just east of St. Clair Ave. E.). Interment at St. James Cemetery (Toronto) on a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019
