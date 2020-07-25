1/1
Paul Martin FRASER
FRASER, Paul Martin Surrounded by family when he passed away on July 13, 2020 after a harrowing battle with cancer, at the age of 73. He was predeceased by parents, Jesse and Jack, daughter Jackie, brother-in-law Claudio, friend Joan, and his brother-in-Christ, roommate Joseph. He is survived by daughters, Denise (Matt) and Nicole (Azim); grandchildren, Jacob and Hannah; wife Debbie; siblings, Heather and John; nephews and niece Shane, Spencer, Michael, William and Kimberley; longtime friend Paul (Connie), and buddies, Gary, Bill, Brad and Kat; staff Yvette and Tracy, and the many others at extendicare, as well as Robert and Anthony of Faith Baptist Church. We would like to thank the wonderful people at St. Elizabeth's for their kindness and help during Paul's difficult illness. The body may not last, but love lives on forever. We love you, daddy, for eternity, and we will miss you until we meet again with the Lord. Funeral services and gathering to be held on a later date.


Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 25, 2020.
