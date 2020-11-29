MARUBASHI, Paul It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Paul Marubashi, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the age of 61. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 35 years Sharon (nee Nishino) and children Aaron (Yuli) and Megan (Simon Barta), mother Kay (father Bob who had passed only 1 week ago), and his sisters and their families - Leili (Adrian Devlin), Naomi (David Cooper) and Miye (Scott McDowall). He will also be missed by the Nishino families, many cousins and friends. Paul loved to play and coach hockey, golf, ski, travel and ride his motorcycle. He will be remembered by his quiet but steadfast manner and was loved and respected by many. We are grateful to the wonderful caring staff at Baycrest Hospital for the past 4 years. Due to Covid, there will not be a funeral held. If you wish, donations may be made in Paul's memory at Baycrest Hospital, Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre and Momiji Health Care Society. Online condolences may be made at: www.mceachniefuneral.ca