STAFFORD, PAUL MAYNARD WITHROW 1925 - 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Paul Maynard Withrow Stafford announce his passing. Paul passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 24th, at the Credit Valley Hospital. Paul will be truly missed by his wife Katharine, daughter Debbie, son Paul (Tony), stepdaughters Lisa and Michelle, grandchildren and all his nieces and nephews. Paul graduated from U of T and immediately distinguished himself as An Award Winning Architect. He co-founded his own successful firm where he worked until his retirement in 1989. Paul and Kathy were avid sailors and travelled extensively in their retirement. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Port Credit Yacht Club, 115 Lakefront Promenade, Mississauga, Ontario L5E 3G6, Phone 905-278-5578. Email www.pcyc.net on July 25th, between 1:00 and 3:00 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019