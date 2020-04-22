MICALLEF, PAUL Paul passed away peacefully, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of 74, with his loving partner, Esther, by his side. Devoted son of the late Samuel and the late Violet, loving brother of the late Margaret. Paul was a man of many talents and interests, a man of courage and character, kindness and humility, creativity and generosity, much loved and respected. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to a charity of your choice.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 22, 2020.