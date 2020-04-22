PAUL MICALLEF
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PAUL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MICALLEF, PAUL Paul passed away peacefully, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of 74, with his loving partner, Esther, by his side. Devoted son of the late Samuel and the late Violet, loving brother of the late Margaret. Paul was a man of many talents and interests, a man of courage and character, kindness and humility, creativity and generosity, much loved and respected. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to a charity of your choice.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved