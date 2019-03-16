Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL MICHAEL (LESTER) JOHNSTON Sr.. View Sign

JOHNSTON SR., PAUL MICHAEL (LESTER) July 25, 1935 - March 4, 2019 After years bravely facing heart, cancer and kidney challenges, Paul gave up the fight at age 83, under the kind care of Southlake Hospital's medical team in Newmarket, Ontario. Paul (aka 'PJ') loved life and enjoyed socializing. His captivating sense of humour, keen intellect and generous manner brought joy to many. He will remain forever in the hearts of his family especially his devoted and loving wife, Joan Enright, best friend and soulmate for 44 years; son Paul Jr. and partner Dianne Murdock, grandson Ryan, granddaughter Lisa and partner Don Brown, and great-grandson Kyle Johnston-Brown; daughter Heather Wells, her husband Tony, granddaughters Sydney and Katharine. Paul will be fondly remembered as a caring uncle and brother-in-law by the Enright family: Carol and Danny Lynch, niece Shari Marchand, her husband Dave, great-nieces Caitlin and Lauren; Danny Lynch Jr., great-nieces Jadyn and Olivia and great-nephew Jack; Lana Steen, niece Paula Roskamp, her husband Marc, great-nephew Andrew, great-niece Brooklyn and niece Kelly Tippin, her husband Paul, great-nieces Samantha and Emily; Rosemary and Lawrence Duff and nephew Michael; John Martin Enright, wife Sally, and niece Megan. From an early age, as an accomplished tool and die maker, Paul was a hardworking, talented man. He excelled as a manufacturing executive and in his later years was a well-respected 'jack of all trades'. A YMCA member from age 9, Paul kept himself fit running, playing handball/racquetball and weightlifting, until a stroke following bypass surgery in 2001. With special hunt club friends like Horst Fischer, he always enjoyed sharing 'good old days' stories. He also had many hobby show buddies, such as Jeff Haas, always there for him, especially as he grew frail. Paul greatly appreciated the Jeffrey, Hart, Orquin, de Pinho, Thorpe, Dunstan, Gover, Ronis, Taneja and Akiki neighbourhood families, whose children brightened his days. He valued special friends June Regimbald, Maggie Hannah, Nicole Kokoletsos, Bernadette Shelby and Chantal and Richard Monk, who enhanced his life. Last year Paul lost his oldest and dearest friend, Virgil Faulkner; his widow, Lynnette, hopes they are now reunited. In particular, Paul treasured the longtime friendship of Pamela and Jack Lypka, their son Shane and wife Susan, sons Jude and Luke and their daughter Shana and her husband Bill Eidenmuller, daughters Anya and Zoe. Pam and Jack have been a constant source of happy times, besides lending comfort and assistance during Paul's many health struggles over the years; their generosity of spirit has always been a priceless gift. Paul was thankful for his attentive and kindhearted family physician, Dr. Masuma Contractor in Oak Ridges. Along with oncologist Dr. Cynthia Luk, nephrologist Dr. Esther Szaky and cardiologist Dr. Peter Zeman, she helped to extend Paul's life and improve its quality. Our family offers heartfelt thanks to Southlake Hospital doctors and nurses for giving Paul a peaceful passing... gone but not forgotten. Cremation has taken place. Part of Paul's remains will join his Mother, Elsie May (Lester) Johnston in St. John's Norway Cemetery in Toronto; the balance will reside with Joan until together they are laid to rest in the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in the Enright family plot in Joan's hometown of Renfrew, Ontario. Paul always felt welcome and at peace in the Ottawa Valley. He was a living testament to 'love is everything'.

