MUSHINSKI, PAUL Forever in our hearts. Forever missed. Forever loved. Passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019, surrounded by love, kindness, family and friends. Born October 3, 1938 in Blaine Lake, Saskatchewan. Grew up in Carrot River, Saskatchewan and attended Royal Roads Military College. Joined Excelsior Life in 1958 and its successor Aetna Canada until 1988. Entered politics in 1988 and served as City Councillor, Ward 6 in Scarborough. Appointed Justice of the Peace in Ontario until his retirement in 2013. He was predeceased by his parents William James Mushinski and Mary Mushinski (nee Popoff) and sister Emily. Paul leaves behind his beloved daughters Dawn and Amy, grandson Cameron (Lakeya), great-granddaughter Camiya and beloved partner Rose Churchill. Brother of John in Regina, Valerie, Lillian and Eva in Kamloops and Florence in Kinistino. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON). A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME. Donations in memory of Paul may be made to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on May 5, 2019