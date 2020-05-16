O'CONNOR, Paul It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Paul Joseph O'Connor on April 25, 2020, at the age of 66. Loving husband of Maija Asaris for 34 years. Paul will be greatly missed by his mother Mary, siblings Susan, Kevin (Lisa) and nieces and nephew Alida, Carson and Caroline. He will always be remembered by all the people whose lives he touched as a friendly and caring person. Paul loved his Irish heritage, a spirited Irish get together, travel, and family history. Throughout his life, Paul shared a passion for history which included supporting Heritage Toronto, the Etobicoke Historical Society, Alderwood Historical Society and contributing a chapter to the Villages of Etobicoke. We thank the staff of Trillium Hospital who cared for Paul during his fight with the COVID virus. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Paul's memory to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or the Trillium Health Partners Foundation.