O'NEILL, PAUL Peacefully listening to Frank Sinatra, on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Oshawa surrounded by his beloved wife Ruth (nee Trickey) and his loving children Mark, Peter (Manon) and Jane (Daryn Radke). Loving grandfather of Jonathan (Caitlin), Melissa, Paul, Andrew and Jordyn. The family of Paul O'Neill will receive friends in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1710 Scugog St. (Hwy. 7A), in Port Perry on Saturday, March 30th for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Father Marco Testa officiating, followed by a reception in the church hall. Private interment Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery, Toronto. If desired, memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made by cheque to the or the Arthritis Society through the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen St. in Port Perry (905-985-2171). Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com "He will be sorely missed as the family handyman and longtime Canada Post innovator and leader."
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 27, 2019