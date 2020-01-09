Home

OSPALAK, PAUL Beloved husband of Faith. Father and father-in-law of Carla and Robin Silver, Stephen and Liat, and David and Gaia. Grandpa of Beth and Adam, Ethan, Rachel, Emma and Adam, and Leah, and Enea. Dear brother of Maureen Seymour of New Zealand. Having lived through the Blitz in London, he served in the British Army, 41st Garrison, after the war in the Occupation Forces in Rotterdam and Hamburg. Trained in England, Paul moved to Canada in 1954 to practice architecture in Vancouver, Calgary and then in Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Magen David Adom, 416-780-0034.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020
