PARTLAND, Paul They Were Everything Passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019, in his 82nd year. Beloved husband of Noreen. Loving father of Lisa (Robert), Laura and Leslie. Cherished grandfather of Michael (Kristen), Mary (Michael), Claire (Greg), Joe, Mia and Jacob. Paul has been reunited with his parents Muriel and George and his siblings Pat, Gerry, George, Lyn, Bill and John. Fondly remembered by his in-laws Joanne and Murray and many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff from Central East LHINS and Providence Villa for their care and support during this difficult time. A special thank you to Super George for always being there for Paul and Noreen. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1057 Brock Road, Pickering (905-686-5589), on Wednesday, December 4th at 3 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 1, 2019