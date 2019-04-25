FORTIN, PAUL PATRICK Passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at home in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the age of 67. Beloved son of the late Rene and Cecile Fortin. Cherished brother of Robert (partner Gerry Johnston), Maurice (Barb), Carol Marchand (Tom), Susan Duquette (Fred) and Michael. Dear uncle of Janice, Kathi, Rob, Nicole, Christian, Jeffrey, Matthew, Tracey and Jennifer. Paul was predeceased by sister Janice, his sister Annette, his brother-in-law John Roussel and his nephew Jason Duquette. Paul will especially be remembered as a gardener, traveller, master lasagne maker and for always being a good sport. Cremation has taken place. Friends will be received at Carson Funeral Homes – JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland, (705) 526-6551, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 12 p.m. until time of memorial service in our chapel at 1 p.m. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2019