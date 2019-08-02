SHURA, Paul Peter "Poppa" July 2, 1927 – July 27, 2019 Beloved husband to Yvonne (nee Gustafson), the love of his life, for almost 65 years. Devoted father to Roxanne, Kevin, Darlene, Bryan and Jacquie and father-in-law to Rob, Greg, Liliya and Peter. Also treasured grandfather to Katy, Gillian, Cameron, David and Jeffrey. Visitation will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), Burlington, 905-632-3333, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. with vigil prayers at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Mary Mother of God Catholic Church (2745 N. Ridge Trail, Oakville), on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Reception to immediately follow the Mass. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul to The Willow Foundation - Post Inn Village, Oakville, Alzheimer Society or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Your labours are over now, Poppa. Rest in peace. To paraphrase from your favourite poem, "May your heart dance forever with the daffodils." A noble heart has passed.

