PULLA, PAUL (PAOLO) It is with sadness that we announce the passing of a great zenith, Paul (Paolo) Pulla at the age of 65. After years of battling many health challenges, he was taken to heaven surrounded by prayer, family and friends on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, Arturo Pulla, and will be dearly missed by his wife and best friend Lena (Pizzardi) Pulla and his mother Carolina (Assunta) Pulla. Paul will also be missed by his older brother Tony Pulla (Jan), his niece, Nikki Langfield (Geordie) and their son Hugo, his niece, Danielle Pulla and her children Emma and Jack and Paul's nephew, Dr. Siommon Pulla (Melanie) and sons, Tavio, Fabien, and Alfeo. A private funeral was held for Paul on Monday, April 15, 2019 and he was entombed at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Whitby. Paul was born in Campobasso, Italy in 1953 and lived a short time in Montreal, Quebec. He then spent the rest of his life in Oshawa, Ontario. Paul dedicated 55 years of his life to Catholic Education as a student, Teacher, Consultant, Elementary and Secondary Vice Principal and Principal, Superintendent of Education, Director of Education and most recently, Catholic School Trustee. Paul's commitment to his faith and passion for Catholic Education will never be forgotten by the many lives he touched. The Pulla family wishes to thank the medical staff of the Nephrology, Cardiac and Critical Care Units at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa, as well as the medical staff of the Critical Cardiac Unit at St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto. A special thanks to Father Keith Callaghan of Holy Cross Parish, Oshawa. A Memorial Mass will be held at 4:30 p.m. on May 21st at Holy Cross Parish, 373 Simcoe Street South. All are welcome and any donations in memory of Paul Pulla can be made to Holy Cross Parish, Oshawa.

Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019

