PYTLOWANA, PAUL 1926 - 2019 Peacefully on June 10, 2019, at 93, Paul will be greatly missed by his beloved wife Stephanie and loving son Douglas (Rosemary). Cherished Papa to Kristen and Patrick. Reunited with his sisters Anne Balay, Lily Ingham and Sophie Mihay. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave. W.), Weston, on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. In honour of Paul's memory the family has requested in lieu of flowers to donate to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019
