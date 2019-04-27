RAMER, PAUL It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Paul Eugene Ramer on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the age of 58. Loving father to Rebecca and Hannah, predeceased by his daughter Justine Ada and parents Leonard and Ada Ramer. Family and friends will be received at the Dixon Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), on Monday, April 29th, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Eastridge Evangelical Missionary Church, 12485 Tenth Ln., Stouffville on Tuesday, April 30th, at 11 a.m. with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Ontario or Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital. "In the path of righteousness is life, and in its pathway, there is not death." Proverbs 12:28

