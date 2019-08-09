GIBSON, PAUL RAYNER On July 28, 2019, Paul passed away peacefully at North York General Hospital with his family at his side. Predeceased by his mother, father and brother, Paul leaves behind, his wife Anne, his brother and sister-in-law Scott and Gwen, his nephew and nieces, Fraser, Amber, Meghan and Kate. From the age of 10, Paul aspired to be a teacher. He served students for 35 years in the North York Board of Education and TDSB. After retiring, Paul enjoyed many leisurely hours at the family cottage. Paul is remembered, with fondness by his nieces and nephew as their 'character' uncle. They share many amusing stories of him at family gatherings. Cremation has taken place. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 9, 2019