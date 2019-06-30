REVICZKY, PAUL Peacefully passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, in Toronto, at the age 102. Predeceased by his loving wife Ilona of 53 years. Cherished father of Marietta Reviczky-Dolan (Eugen). Paul was predeceased by his 10 brothers and sisters. Forever remembered by his extended family and friends. A Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church (432 Sheppard Ave. E., North York). Interment York Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Elizabeth of Hungary. Online condolences may be placed at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 30, 2019