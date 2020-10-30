1/1
PAUL STEPHENSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAUL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEPHENSON, PAUL It is with deep sadness that we announce that Paul passed away, on October 26, 2020. Paul endured a lengthy battle arising from a rare blood disease. He was the loving husband of Luanne (née Houston). Dear father of Sean (Karen), Kyle (Holly) and Brooke. Adored Gramps to Jayden, Paige, Elle and Faye. Eldest beloved son of the late William and Verna Stephenson and fun-loving big brother to Gerry (Sue), Rob (Sandra) and Tom (Cathy). A favourite grandson of the late Reginald Chisholm. Paul was raised in east Toronto. His love of the outdoors developed through Scouts Canada and family camping trips. He found a kindred travel spirit when he met Luanne. They settled down in north Toronto and spent many happy years raising their three children. Paul began his career at Bell Canada and later followed in his father's footsteps at SMB Handling Systems Ltd. Paul liked to have fun. He was outgoing and generous with his time, valuing relationships with family, friends and neighbours. He was an active Scout Leader in the local chapter. He loved fishing and particularly enjoyed spending time at a favourite spot on the French River in Northern Ontario. Paul will be sorely missed by family and friends. A private celebration of Paul's life will take place later this week. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Scouts Canada, 125th Scout Troop, Toronto, would be appreciated by the family https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/12413.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved