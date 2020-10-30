STEPHENSON, PAUL It is with deep sadness that we announce that Paul passed away, on October 26, 2020. Paul endured a lengthy battle arising from a rare blood disease. He was the loving husband of Luanne (née Houston). Dear father of Sean (Karen), Kyle (Holly) and Brooke. Adored Gramps to Jayden, Paige, Elle and Faye. Eldest beloved son of the late William and Verna Stephenson and fun-loving big brother to Gerry (Sue), Rob (Sandra) and Tom (Cathy). A favourite grandson of the late Reginald Chisholm. Paul was raised in east Toronto. His love of the outdoors developed through Scouts Canada and family camping trips. He found a kindred travel spirit when he met Luanne. They settled down in north Toronto and spent many happy years raising their three children. Paul began his career at Bell Canada and later followed in his father's footsteps at SMB Handling Systems Ltd. Paul liked to have fun. He was outgoing and generous with his time, valuing relationships with family, friends and neighbours. He was an active Scout Leader in the local chapter. He loved fishing and particularly enjoyed spending time at a favourite spot on the French River in Northern Ontario. Paul will be sorely missed by family and friends. A private celebration of Paul's life will take place later this week. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Scouts Canada, 125th Scout Troop, Toronto, would be appreciated by the family https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/12413.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store