KENT, PAUL WILLIM June 19, 1951 to August 20, 2020 Passed suddenly, at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital. Loved by wife of 43 years Debra Lynn Kent. Loving father to Kevin and Kyle (predeceased). Beloved little brother of Gayle (Mike). A special uncle to his nephews and nieces, and special son-in-law to Dixie (Nan). Paul was loved for his "one liner" sense of humour by family and friends. He was so happy to have been able to spend his retirement years where he wanted to be in Muskoka. Think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched, for nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much. Should friends or family desire, contributions may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Alzheimer Society. Messages of condolence can be offered at www.reynoldsfuneral.com