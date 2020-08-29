1/1
PAUL WILLIM KENT
KENT, PAUL WILLIM June 19, 1951 to August 20, 2020 Passed suddenly, at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital. Loved by wife of 43 years Debra Lynn Kent. Loving father to Kevin and Kyle (predeceased). Beloved little brother of Gayle (Mike). A special uncle to his nephews and nieces, and special son-in-law to Dixie (Nan). Paul was loved for his "one liner" sense of humour by family and friends. He was so happy to have been able to spend his retirement years where he wanted to be in Muskoka. Think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched, for nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much. Should friends or family desire, contributions may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Alzheimer Society. Messages of condolence can be offered at www.reynoldsfuneral.com

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
