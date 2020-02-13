|
|
ZASPALIS, PAUL Peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Michael Garron Hospital at the age of 93. Paul, loving husband of Eva for 63 years. Beloved father of Chris and Tony (Debbie). Visitation at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229) on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior. Interment Pine Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 13, 2020