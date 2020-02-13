Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
(416) 267-8229
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL ZASPALIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL ZASPALIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL ZASPALIS Obituary
ZASPALIS, PAUL Peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Michael Garron Hospital at the age of 93. Paul, loving husband of Eva for 63 years. Beloved father of Chris and Tony (Debbie). Visitation at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229) on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior. Interment Pine Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -