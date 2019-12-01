WRIGHT, Paula Antoinette (nee D'AMATO) November 12, 1944 - November 29, 2019 Paula started her next journey with her family and friends by her side. Predeceased by her parents Anthony Basil D'Amato and Gladys Margaret Wood. Solid sister to and predeceased by Marie Francis, John Alfred and Anthony "Nini" Basil. Incredibly strong mother to Michael Hazen (predeceased) and Karen (Rick). Loving nanny to Rebecca Lynd. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and friend to all. A graveside service will be held at Duffin Meadows Cemetery (2505 Brock Road., Pickering), on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Margaret Bahen Hospice and a special thank you to the Doctors and Staff, love lives there. Until We Meet Again

