KELSO, PAULA KATHRYN July 30, 1950 - October 10, 2019 Suddenly at St. Michael's Hospital at the age of 69. Beloved wife of Ian, dear mother of Sarah and Heather (Peter), loving grandma of Eva and Maya, treasured sister of Anna (Mickey), aunt of Lauren (deceased), Julie (Matthew) and Evan (Andrea) and great-aunt of Leah. Lovingly remembered by her English family, sister-in-law Sue (Graham deceased) and aunt to Andy (Olivia), Jamie (Jen), Carrie (Mark) and great-aunt to their children. Family and friends are invited to join a Celebration of Life for Paula at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5, on Thursday, October 17th. Visitation at 12 noon and service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation or Toronto Humane Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 15, 2019