PAULA MACKIE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PAULA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MACKIE, PAULA Paula fought a long battle with CIDP and numerous other health issues since being admitted to Brampton Civic Hospital on March 4, 2018. Paula worked hard with all the doctors and therapists so that she could be ready for more extensive rehabilitation at Lyndhurst Rehabilitation Centre. Transferring there in August, 2019, where she made much progress, regaining independence. The staff at Lyndhurst were amazing, supportive and encouraging. In January 2020, she transferred to Bellwood's Transitional Housing, where she loved having her own apartment and was looking forward to her next steps, unfortunately, she lost her last fight at Toronto Western Hospital. We were blessed that we were able to be with her during her final moments. Paula was so much more than her illnesses, she was a role model to many, an amazing mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, and she was an inspiration to others she met on her life journey. She was also accomplished in business as a Supply Chain Specialist, at Motorola, Husky, Hydro One and Cap Gemini. She was also a strong, loving, kind, resilient, intelligent, positive, and generous woman who will be missed by all who knew her. Paula had a love for cooking, entertaining, travelling, music, socializing, podcasts about True Crime, and spending time with friends and families, especially her son Spencer. Her father, John Mackie, predeceased her; her son, Spencer Hendry, who she was proud of and loved with all of her heart, survives her. Also survived by her mom, Pat Hughes, and step-dad, John Hughes; her sister Jacquii, brother-in-law, Derek and her nephew Connor Anderson; her stepsister Kathleen Richards; stepbrothers, Anthony and John Hughes and their families. In addition, by all of her family here in Canada, Ireland and Scotland: the Lyttles, Sterritts, Gilmurrays, Manions, Shields, Redmonds, Hughes, Hendrys and Andersons. We would like to extend our appreciation to all those who visited, and kept in touch with Paula during her extensive stay in the hospital, as it meant so much to her. We would like to thank all of the wonderful health professionals, doctors, nurses, therapists, PSWs and all support staff who helped Paula through her journey. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to GBS/CIDP Foundation of Canada and Lyndhurst Rehabilitation Centre.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SCOTT FUNERAL HOMES - BRAMPTON CHAPEL - BRAMPTON
289 MAIN ST N
Brampton, ON L6X 1N
(905) 451-1100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved