GROGAN-TURNER, PAULA MARGARET Born in Toronto, December 12, 1944. On Friday, October 11, 2019, peacefully passed away in her daughter's arms. Beloved wife of 50 years to Stephen (deceased), devoted mother of Sean (Marlien Dilag) and Melanie and proud grandmother of Jaryd and Sydney. Daughter of John (deceased) and Dorothy (deceased), and cherished sister of Shaaron, Bernadette, Ronan, Brennan (deceased), John, and Dennis (deceased). Paula was a very spiritual and wise woman, who many turned to for sage advice and guidance. She will be greatly missed by her extended family and all those who had the pleasure to know her and call her a friend. Immense gratitude to Dr. Piyanthi Goonetillake and her office staff, also, to the doctors and nurses at Milton District Hospital, especially those in the CTC who showed Paula extraordinary care and compassion during her final days. Last, but not least, Dr. Karen Chen, of Milton District Hospital, for her empathy and kindness as she gently guided the family through Paula's final days. Paula had a very generous nature and a love for animals. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Toronto Wildlife Centre or Toronto Cat Rescue. For those who knew and loved Paula, viewings will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, 905-257-8822, on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life. Online condolences may be made at

