Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel 4933 Dundas Street West Etobicoke , ON M9A 1B6 (416)-231-2983 Obituary

WEATHERALL, PAULETTE (PAT) FLORENCE (nee BAILEY) November 28, 1926 ~ June 18, 2019 As she had wished, Pat passed peacefully, surrounded by family members. A woman of intelligence, wit, humour, compassion and curiosity with a keen desire to garden, dance and enjoy music and oh, could she laugh! She was always ready, willing and able to tell you an amusing story from her youth! Pat was born to Adelaide (nee Broad) and Clarence Bailey, in rural Picton, Prince Edward County, Ontario, a place that remained dear to her. She affectionately remembered her sisters Marie and Thelma and her brother Theodore (Teddy) who are all deceased. After her family moved to Toronto she attended Duke of York Elementary and eventually graduated from Western Technical and Commerce Institute. Over her career, she worked and made lifelong friends at York Knitting Mills/Harvey Woods, the Etobicoke Board of Education and the Canadian Red Cross Society. For many years she annually canvassed for the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Ontario. Over the last five years, Pat thoroughly enjoyed her life at Tapestry at Village Gate West in Etobicoke. Pat's beloved husband William (Bill) Weatherall passed in 2000. They met when they both lived in Parkdale, Toronto and were married 51 years. Together they raised three children: Ann (Bill), Nancy (Greg), Kent; and were blessed with grandchildren William (Erin), Lisa, Gaelen (Brendan), Christopher (Irina), Cameron (Andrea), Quinn (Amie); and a first great-grandchild Ava, with two more soon to be born. Nieces and nephews have numerous fond recollections of happy times spent with both Pat and Bill. A private family burial will be held. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Pat's life on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 12 noon at the Markland Wood Golf Club, 245 Markland Drive, Toronto, Ontario M9C 1R1, 416-621-2260. Please consider donating to the Canadian Red Cross Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Ontario. Arrangements have been made with and condolences can be extended through Turner and Porter, Butler Chapel at



