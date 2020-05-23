PAULETTE FRENCH
FRENCH, PAULETTE (nee THIBEAULT) Paulette French died May 15, 2020. She was born in 1946 in Powell River, BC, to Jacques and Cecile Thibeault. The family moved back to Shawinigan, Québec, when she was 6, where she lived with her seven siblings until age 19, when she moved to Toronto. There she found a 32-year career with Air Canada. She married Stuart French in Stamford UK, and had 2 sons, André and René. In her lifetime, she travelled the world, making lifelong friendships and lasting memories. She leaves behind loving family, friends and neighbours. She will be so missed by so many. Special mention is made to those of her siblings who came from Québec to nurse and comfort her in her final six months, Carole, France, Lise, Guy and Jacqueline, Ruth, and daughter-in-law Kim. She was never alone, being always surrounded by chatter, laughter and song. A celebration of her life, will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellspring Downtown Toronto, a centre of great support for cancer patients.

Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.
